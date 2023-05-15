Lewes road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer, lane closure for drainage works.

• A26, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Southerham to Polegate, A26 both directions Southerham to Newhaven, carriageway closures for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Falmer, lane closure for electrical works.

• A26, from 8pm May 24 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions The Lay to Beddingham roundabout, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm May 25 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Southerham to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closures for inspections.