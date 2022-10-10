Lewes road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm October 11 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Southerham's Roundabout, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A26, from 8pm October 14 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions New Road to Avis Way, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Falmer, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A26, from 8pm October 24 to 5am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 southbound, B2109 Avis Road to B2109 Drove Road, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.