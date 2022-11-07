Lewes road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9am October 31 to 4pm November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Firle, traffic signals for, junction improvement.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 7pm November 7 to 5am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyecombe, Lane closures for EU Networks works.

• A27, from 9pm November 9 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Coldean to Falmer, slip road closure for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Ashcombe roundabout to Southerham roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

