Lewes road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 7pm November 7 to 5am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyecombe, Lane closures for EU Networks works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Ashcombe roundabout to Southerham roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm November 15 to 4am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Eastbourne Road Mill Lane to Beddingham, traffic signals for signage works.

• A26, from 8pm November 25 to 4am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions South Downs Way to The Lay, traffic signals for drainage works.

