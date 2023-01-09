Lewes road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Lewes's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm January 9 to 4am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Lewes to Falmer, Lane closure for drainage works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A26, from 8pm January 16 to 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions New road to Newhaven, traffic signals for construction works.

• A27, from 8pm January 20 to 4am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Glynde to Beddingham, traffic signals for signage works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A26, from 8pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions New road to Newhaven, traffic signals for construction works.