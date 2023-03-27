Lewes road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm March 13 to 5.30am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Ashcombe Roundabout to Southerham Roundabout, diversion only for East Sussex County Council.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm March 27 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 Pyecombe and A27 Lewes eastbound and westbound, diversion for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 9pm March 27 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Falmer, lane closures for survey works.

• A27, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Southerham roundabout to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closure for maintenance works.

