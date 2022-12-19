Lewes road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A26, from 6.10am December 14 to 11.59pm December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound, New Road, temporary traffic Lights for South East Water emergency works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.