Lewes road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Lewes's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Lewes's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• A26, from 8pm November 20 to 6am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A26, from 8pm November 22 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions South Heighton, traffic signals for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm November 22 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Ashcombe, Lane closure for grass cutting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A26, from 10pm November 25 to 6am November 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for survey works.

• A27, from 8pm November 27 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe roundabout to Hollingbury, slip road and lane closures for survey works.

• A27, from 8pm November 29 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Falmer, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A26, from 8pm December 1 to 6am December 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for structural works.