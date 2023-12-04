Lewes road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Lewes's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A26, from 8pm November 22 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions South Heighton, traffic signals for drainage works.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A26, from 10pm December 4 to 6am December 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works.
• A27, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Wealdon to Lower Tilton Farm, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.
• A27, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Carden Ave to Ashcombe roundabout, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.
• A26, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, carriageway closure for bridge works.
• A26, from 8pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, lane closures for structural works.
• A27, from 8pm December 14 to 5am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Southerham, lane closure for survey works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.