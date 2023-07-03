Lewes road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Lewes's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Hollingbury, lane closure and diversion for closure of The Drove over bridge for survey works.

• A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Stanmer to Lewes -, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm July 10 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe roundabout to Southerham roundabout, Lane closure for grass cutting works.

• A26, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions The Hollow to A259, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Southerham to Falmer, lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Wealdon to Lower Tilton Farm, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.