Lewes road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Lewes's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm July 10 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe roundabout to Southerham roundabout, Lane closure for grass cutting works.

• A26, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions The Hollow to A259, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Southerham to Falmer, lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Wealdon to Lower Tilton Farm, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

• A27, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Ashcombe, Lane closure for grass cutting.

• A26, from 10pm July 24 to 4am July 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works.