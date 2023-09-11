Lewes road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Lewes's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions West Firle to Beddingham, traffic signals for vegetation works.
• A27, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Firle road to Burgh lane, traffic signals for vegetation works.
• A27, from 8pm September 17 to 6am September 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for structural works.
• A27, from 8pm September 18 to 5am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Beddingham roundabout to Mill Lane junction, traffic signals for maintenance works.
• A26, from 10pm September 18 to 6am September 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works.
• A26, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, carriageway closure for bridge works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.