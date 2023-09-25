Lewes road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Lewes's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Lewes's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions West Firle to Beddingham, traffic signals for vegetation works.

• A27, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Firle road to Burgh lane, traffic signals for vegetation works.

• A23, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Dale Hill to Patcham, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Ashcombe, Lane closure for grass cutting.

• A27, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Beddingham, traffic signals for inspections.