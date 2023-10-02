Lewes road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Lewes's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Beddingham, traffic signals for inspections.

• A27, from 8pm October 12 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer, mobile lane closures for signage work.

• A27, from 7am to 4pm on October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Beddingham to Southerham, lane closure for horticulture works.

• A26, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for structural works.

• A27, from 8pm October 14 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Mill Lane to Beddingham, temporary traffic signal for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 16 to 5am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Shoreham to Pevensey, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.