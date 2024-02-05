Lewes road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Lewes's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A26, from 8pm January 2 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27/ A26 both directions Southerham to Glynde, carriageway closure for survey works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer, diversion and lane closure for bridge works.

• A27, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Housedean Farm Campsite, Lane closure for vegetation works.

• A26, from 8pm February 6 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhavent, traffic signals for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm February 12 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Falmer, carriageway and lane closures for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm February 12 to 5am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Southerham, lane closure for survey works.