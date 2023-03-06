Lewes road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Lewes's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Beddingham, lane closure for maintenance works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe roundabout to Falmer junction, slip road and lane closure for surveys.

• A27, from 8pm March 13 to 5.30am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Ashcombe Roundabout to Southerham Roundabout, diversion only for East Sussex County Council.

• A23, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Albourne, slip road closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A26, from 11pm March 13 to 4am March 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works, diversion via National Highways Network and local authorities network.

• A26, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions Avis road, junction to Avis Way, traffic signals for electrical works.