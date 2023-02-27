Lewes road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm March 13 to 5.30am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Ashcombe Roundabout to Southerham Roundabout, diversion only for East Sussex County Council.

• A23, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Albourne, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A26, from 11pm March 13 to 4am March 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works, diversion via National Highways Network and local authorities network.

