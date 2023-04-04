Lewes road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm March 13 to 5.30am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Ashcombe Roundabout to Southerham Roundabout, diversion only for East Sussex County Council.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Southerham roundabout to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm April 17 to 5am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Albourne, slip road closure for maintenance works.