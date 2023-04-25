Lewes road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm April 24 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Southerham, Lane closure for litter picking.

• A27, from 8pm April 24 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Southerham to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closures for inspections.

• A27, from 8pm May 4 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Ashcombe, Lane closure for grass cutting.