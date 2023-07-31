NationalWorldTV
Lewes road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Lewes's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:46 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And they are both are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for structural works.

    A27, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for structural works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.