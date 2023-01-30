Lewes road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm February 7 to 4am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Glynde to Beddingham, traffic signals for signage works.

• A27, from 8pm February 13 to 5am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Heighton Street to Middle Farm, temporary traffic signals for survey works.