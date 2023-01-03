Edit Account-Sign Out
Lewes takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Lewes takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Daisy's Sandwich Bar, a takeaway at BN7 was given the score after assessment on November 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Lewes's 51 takeaways with ratings, 38 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.