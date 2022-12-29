Lewes takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Lewes takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Manoshi, a takeaway at 12 Longridge Avenue, Saltdean, Brighton was given the score after assessment on November 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.