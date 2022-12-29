Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Lewes takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Lewes takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Joseph Hook, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Lewes takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Manoshi, a takeaway at 12 Longridge Avenue, Saltdean, Brighton was given the score after assessment on November 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad

It means that of Lewes's 51 takeaways with ratings, 38 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.