Lewes takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Lewes takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
Efes Kebab Shop, a takeaway at 205 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 51 takeaways with ratings, 38 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.