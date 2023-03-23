Lewes takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Lewes takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT
SEAFORD PIGGERY, a takeaway at 6 Dane Road, Seaford, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 52 takeaways with ratings, 38 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.