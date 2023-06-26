Lewes takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Lewes takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:32 BST
Burger Box, a takeaway at 16 Dane Road, Seaford, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 53 takeaways with ratings, 38 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.