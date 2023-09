More than twofold increase in the number of multiple passport holders in Lewes since 2011

The number of people with at least two different passports in Lewes has more than doubled in the last decade, new figures show.

Alex Sladen holding his new passport in front of members of the PCS union on the picket line outside the Passport Office in east London, as more than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union working in passport offices in England, Scotland and Wales begin a five week strike as part of the civil service dispute. Picture date: Monday April 3, 2023.

The number of people with at least two different passports in Lewes has more than doubled in the last decade, new figures show.

A rise in the number of dual citizens across England and Wales is thought to have been driven by migration over the past decade, with more people moving to the UK from the EU. Additionally, many eligible people with UK passports have taken up extra ones after Brexit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Census 2021 figures show there were around 2,290 UK and non-UK born people in Lewes who had multiple passports in 2021 – a significant increase on 1,105 people ten years earlier, when the previous census took place.

Most Popular

They accounted for 2.3% of all people in the area – up on 1.1% in 2011.

Across England and Wales, the number rose from 612,000 (1.1%) in 2011 to 1.26 million (2.1%) people who held multiple passports in 2021.

In Lewes, there was a substantial increase in those born in the UK who had both Irish and UK passports, with 400 compared to only 44 in 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, this trend was mostly noticed in people aged 50 to 70-years-old, which the Office for National Statistics suggested is because many only took up their dual nationality more recently despite moving to England and Wales years ago.

There were also 610 people who held EU and UK passports in Lewes in 2021, which was an increase on 141 with both passports a decade ago.

Jay Lindop, from the ONS, said: “This change has been partly driven by migration over the decade, with an increase in people moving here from the EU. As people who have settled in England and Wales go on to have children, we can see an increase in dual citizenship among the younger ages.

“The rise in dual citizens may also suggest greater uptake of additional passports following the end of free movement when the UK left the European Union.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad