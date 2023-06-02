Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

No more deaths recorded in Lewes

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Lewes.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:13 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Lewes.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 369 people had died in the area by May 18 – which was unchanged from on the week before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were among 28,191 deaths recorded across the South East.

Most Popular

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 1 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.