Road closures: five for Lewes drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Lewes will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Beddingham to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe Rbt to Southerham Rbt, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Wick street to Southerham roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Hollingbury, lane closure and diversion for closure of The Drove over bridge for survey works.

• A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Stanmer to Lewes -, lane closure for maintenance works.