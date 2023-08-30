Road closures: five for Lewes drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Lewes will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A26, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, carriageway closure for bridge works.

• A27, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Ashcombe, Lane closure for grass cutting.

• A27, from 9pm September 1 to 5am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe Roundabout, Lane closure for inspection works.

• A23, from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to Falmer, carriageway closure for bridge works.

• A27, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions West Firle to Beddingham, traffic signals for vegetation works.