Road closures: five for Lewes drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Lewes will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm September 18 to 5am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Beddingham roundabout to Mill Lane junction, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A26, from 10pm September 18 to 6am September 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works.

• A27, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Ashcombe, Lane closure for grass cutting.

• A27, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Shoreham to Pevensey, Lane closure for maintenance works.