Road closures: five for Lewes drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Lewes will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm February 12 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Falmer, carriageway and lane closures for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm February 12 to 5am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Southerham, lane closure for survey works.

• A27, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe roundabout to Falmer, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A26, from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Beddingham, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcoombe, Lane closure for electrical works.