Road closures: five for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Hickstead, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A26, from 8pm December 8 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 southbound, New Road, temporary traffic lights for South East Water.

• A27, from 9pm December 7 to 6pm December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 lane closure B2123 24 hour entry slip and main line, closure for Southern Water emergency works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm December 13 to 4am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Eastbourne Road to Beddingham, traffic signals for signage.

• A27, from 8pm December 16 to 5am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Beddingham to Ashcombe, Lane closure for barrier repairs.