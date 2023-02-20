Road closures: five for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm February 20 to 4am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Lewes, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm February 20 to 5am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Hickstead, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A27, from 8pm February 21 to 4am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Falmer, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Dale Hill to Patcham, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm February 23 to 4am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Beddingham to Southerham, Lane closure for sign works.