Road closures: four for Lewes drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Lewes will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Falmer junction, Lane closure for inspection works.

    A26, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions The Lay to Beddingham roundabout, traffic signals for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm June 7 to 5am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe roundabout to Southerham roundabout, Lane closure for grass cutting works.

    A27, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Southerham to Falmer, lane closure for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.