Road closures: four for Lewes drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Lewes will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Wealdon to Lower Tilton Farm, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Ashcombe, Lane closure for grass cutting.

• A26, from 10pm July 24 to 4am July 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works.

• A27, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for structural works.