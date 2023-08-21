BREAKING
Road closures: four for Lewes drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Lewes will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2023, 14:43 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

A26, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, carriageway closure for bridge works.

A26, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, carriageway closure for bridge works.

A27, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Ashcombe, Lane closure for grass cutting.

A23, from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to Falmer, carriageway closure for bridge works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.