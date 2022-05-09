Road closures: four for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 7pm May 9 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Coldean Lane to Brighton Road, diversion Route for off network closure of B2116 Plumpton for East Sussex Highways.

• A26, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via local authority network.

• A26, from 8pm May 12 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, temporary traffic signals for street lighting replacement works.

• A26, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via local authority network.