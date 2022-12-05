Road closures: four for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 7pm December 6 to 5am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyecombe, Lane closures for EU Networks works.

• A26, from 8pm December 8 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 southbound, New Road, temporary traffic lights for South East Water.

• A23, from 8pm December 8 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe St to B2117, slip road and lane closure for signage works.

• A27, from 8pm December 13 to 4am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Eastbourne Road to Beddingham, traffic signals for signage.