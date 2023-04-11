Edit Account-Sign Out
Road closures: four for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A26, from 11.23am April 5 to 6pm April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions Tarring Neville and Beddingham, traffic signals for South East Water.

    And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

    A23, from 8pm April 17 to 5am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Albourne, slip road closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm April 24 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Southerham, Lane closure for litter picking.

    A27, from 8pm April 24 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Southerham to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closures for inspections.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.