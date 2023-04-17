Road closures: four for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A26, from 11.23am April 5 to 6pm April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions Tarring Neville and Beddingham, traffic signals for South East Water.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm April 17 to 5am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Albourne, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm April 24 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Southerham, Lane closure for litter picking.

• A27, from 8pm April 24 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Southerham to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closures for inspections.

