Road closures: nine for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Lewes will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm March 13 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Beddingham, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe roundabout to Falmer junction, slip road and lane closure for surveys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm March 13 to 5.30am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Ashcombe Roundabout to Southerham Roundabout, diversion only for East Sussex County Council.

• A23, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Albourne, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A26, from 11pm March 13 to 4am March 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works, diversion via National Highways Network and local authorities network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm March 17 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Beddingham, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A26, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions Avis road, junction to Avis Way, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm March 22 to 4am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Beddingham to Southerham, Lane closure for sign works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm March 27 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 Pyecombe and A27 Lewes eastbound and westbound, diversion for West Sussex County Council.