Road closures: one for Lewes drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Lewes will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A26, from 8pm November 22 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions South Heighton, traffic signals for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.