Road closures: one for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:37 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

    A27, from 8pm May 4 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Ashcombe, Lane closure for grass cutting.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.