Road closures: seven for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:09 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from 8pm March 13 to 5.30am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Ashcombe Roundabout to Southerham Roundabout, diversion only for East Sussex County Council.

    And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

    A26, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions Avis road, junction to Avis Way, traffic signals for electrical works.

    A27, from 8pm March 21 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Falmer, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

    A27, from 8pm March 22 to 4am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Beddingham to Southerham, Lane closure for sign works.

    A27, from 8pm March 23 to 5am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Southerham, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

    A23, from 8pm March 27 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 Pyecombe and A27 Lewes eastbound and westbound, diversion for West Sussex County Council.

    A27, from 9pm March 27 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Falmer, lane closures for survey works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.