Road closures: six for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm June 13 to 5am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Beddingham to Drusillas, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Littledene lane to Beddingham, lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Southerham roundabout to The Drove, lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Ashcombe roundabout to Southerham roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, slip road and lane closure for drainage works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A27, from 7pm June 27 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Coldean Lane to Brighton Road, diversion Route for off network closure of B2116 Plumpton for East Sussex Highways.