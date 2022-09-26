Road closures: six for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm September 27 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe roundabout to Hollingbury interchange, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, West Firle to Beddingham Roundabout, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 10pm September 30 to 5am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Ashcombe to Southerham, diversion only for Network Rail works.

• A26, from 11pm October 3 to 4am October 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closures for lining works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falner to Southerham roundabout, lane closure for barrier repair.