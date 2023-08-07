BREAKING
Road closures: three for Lewes drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Lewes will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:42 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

A23, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Muddleswood, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

A27, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for structural works.

A26, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, carriageway closure for bridge works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.