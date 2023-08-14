Road closures: three for Lewes drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Lewes will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A26, from 8.39am August 10 to 5pm August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 southbound and northbound, temporary traffic lights for South East Water works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for structural works.

• A26, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, carriageway closure for bridge works.