Road closures: three for Lewes drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Lewes will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Southerham to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closure for drainage work.
• A27, from 8pm November 22 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Ashcombe, Lane closure for grass cutting.
• A27, from 8pm November 27 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe roundabout to Hollingbury, slip road and lane closures for survey works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.